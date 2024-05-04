ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in ANSYS by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ANSYS by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

