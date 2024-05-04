Reviewing Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dominari and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dominari alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Associated Capital Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $2.04 million 6.69 -$22.88 million ($4.44) -0.52 Associated Capital Group $12.68 million 54.92 $37.45 million $1.72 18.84

This table compares Dominari and Associated Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -37.80% -34.85% Associated Capital Group 295.29% 4.15% 4.00%

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Dominari on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Associated Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.