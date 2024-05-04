StockNews.com Downgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,823.00.

Booking Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,577.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,523.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,395.60. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

