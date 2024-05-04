Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $35.67

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 439.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 87,806 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HESM opened at $34.25 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

