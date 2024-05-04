Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $869.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

