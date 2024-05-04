Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,575,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100,496 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 220,674 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile



Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

