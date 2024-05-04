RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.93.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.