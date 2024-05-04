Analyzing First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California -29.10% 2.25% 0.19% First Resource Bancorp 18.40% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banc of California and First Resource Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $465.95 million 4.94 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.39 First Resource Bancorp $30.38 million 1.40 $5.93 million $1.94 7.09

First Resource Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Resource Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banc of California and First Resource Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 5 1 0 2.17 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California currently has a consensus target price of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Summary

Banc of California beats First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.