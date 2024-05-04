Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $414.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.62. Atrion has a 52 week low of $274.98 and a 52 week high of $613.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.71.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

