Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $56.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

