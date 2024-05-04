Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $9.25 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.