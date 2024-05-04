Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,870,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,360,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,398,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $9.25 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.