Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

