Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 24,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance
Shares of BTSDF stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Health and Happiness (H&H) International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.