Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 24,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

Shares of BTSDF stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

