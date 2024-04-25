Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 16,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COPJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -1.84.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

