Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 16,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:COPJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -1.84.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
