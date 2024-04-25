Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 137,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

