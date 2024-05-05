Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.88 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $213.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.14. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.