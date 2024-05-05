Clarus Securities Comments on Foraco International SA’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Foraco International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FAR opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44. Foraco International has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

