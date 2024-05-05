Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reduced by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

