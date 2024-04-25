Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,775. The company has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

