Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.32%.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SBT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,775. The company has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Sterling Bancorp
