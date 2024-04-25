Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 9,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

