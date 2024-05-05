Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.