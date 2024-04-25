GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

