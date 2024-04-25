The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of BCO opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

