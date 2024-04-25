Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 801 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

