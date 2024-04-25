Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.