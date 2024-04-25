Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.