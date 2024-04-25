Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after buying an additional 341,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 178,285 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

NYSE FRT opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

