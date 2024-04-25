Community Bank N.A. Has $168,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 668,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.