Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after buying an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 1,867,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,755. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.