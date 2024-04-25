Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,000 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The firm has a market cap of $649.75 million, a P/E ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

