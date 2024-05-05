Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

