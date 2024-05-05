LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $270.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $276.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 56.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

