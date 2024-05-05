Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

