StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RMCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $157,375 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% during the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.