Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.75.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.29. 276,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,369. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

