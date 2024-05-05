Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,403 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 443,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

