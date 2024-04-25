Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 800.0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,282. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

