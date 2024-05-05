Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.93. 735,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

