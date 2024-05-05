Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

