VeraBank N.A. Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned 1.03% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,907,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 909,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,520,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.77. 350,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,084. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.