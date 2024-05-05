Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 6,570 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $53.45.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

