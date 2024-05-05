AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. AMETEK also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.74-$6.86 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

