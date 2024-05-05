Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 184 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. 191,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

