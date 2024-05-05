Sapient Capital LLC Invests $18.84 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $480.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.