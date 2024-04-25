Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, a growth of 3,589.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 165,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

