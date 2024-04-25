Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,095. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.