Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAFU remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,095. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.
About Wah Fu Education Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wah Fu Education Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.