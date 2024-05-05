First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

