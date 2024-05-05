Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,510,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

