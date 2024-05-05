Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.70 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $38,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

