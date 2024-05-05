Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.4 %

Medpace stock opened at $392.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.39 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

